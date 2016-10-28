版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五 20:25 BJT

BRIEF-MagneGas names Scott Mahoney as CFO

Oct 28 MagneGas Corp

* MagneGas appoints Scott Mahoney as chief financial officer and secretary

* MagneGas Corp - Luisa Ingargiola, company's current CFO, will remain on board of directors

* MagneGas corp - prior to joining MagneGas Mahoney served as chief financial officer of Phoenix Group Metals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐