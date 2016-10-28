版本:
BRIEF-Oaktree Capital Group Llc Q3 adjusted EPS $0.92

Oct 28 Oaktree Capital Group Llc

* Oaktree announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.92

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $290.2 million versus $50.5 million

* Q3 revenue view $319.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Oaktree Capital Group Llc - assets under management were $99.8 billion at quarter end, up 2% for quarter and down slightly over last 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

