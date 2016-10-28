版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五 20:51 BJT

BRIEF-ASB Bancorp Q3 earnings per share $0.46 excluding items

Oct 28 Asb Bancorp Inc

* ASB Bancorp Inc reports financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 earnings per share $0.46 excluding items

* Says net interest income increased 9.5 percent to $6.1 million for three months ended Sept 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐