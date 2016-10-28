版本:
BRIEF-Advantage Lithium to acquire Stella Marys Project in Argentina

Oct 28 Advantage Lithium Corp

* Advantage Lithium signs definitive agreement to acquire Stella Marys project in Argentina's "lithium triangle"

* Advantage Lithium signs definitive agreement to acquire Stella Marys project in Argentina's "lithium triangle"

