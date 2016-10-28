BRIEF-Chevron reports Q3 earnings of $0.68 per share

Oct 28 Chevron Corp

* Chevron reports third quarter net income of $1.3 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.68

* Q3 sales $29 billion versus i/b/e/s view $30.33 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chevron corp - U.S. Upstream operations incurred a loss of $212 million in Q3 2016 compared with a loss of $603 million from a year ago

* Qtrly international upstream operations earned $666 million in Q3 2016 compared with earnings of $662 million a year ago

* Chevron corp - worldwide net oil-equivalent production was 2.51 million barrels per day in Q3 2016, compared with 2.54 million barrels per day from a year ago

* Chevron corp - international downstream operations earned $542 million in Q3 2016 compared with $962 million a year earlier

* Chevron corp - U.S. Upstream net oil-equivalent production of 698,000 barrels per day in Q3 2016 was down 32,000 barrels per day from a year earlier

* Chevron - qtrly international net oil-equivalent production of 1.82 million barrels per day in Q3 2016 was essentially unchanged from a year ago

* U.S. Downstream operations earned $ 523 million in q3 2016 compared with earnings of $1.25 billion a year earlier

* Chevron corp - qtrly international downstream refinery crude oil input of 790,000 barrels per day in Q3 2016 increased 2 percent from year-ago period

* Chevron corp - foreign currency effects increased earnings in 2016 Q3 by $72 million, compared with an increase of $394 million a year earlier

* U.S. Downstream refinery crude oil input in Q3 2016 increased 3 percent to 970,000 barrels per day from year-ago period

* Chevron - capital spending, operating and administrative expenses reduced by over $10 billion from first 9 months of 2015 due to series of deliberate actions taken