BRIEF-BankFinancial Corpextends and expands share repurchase program

Oct 28 Bankfinancial Corp

* BankFinancial Corp extends and expands share repurchase program

* BankFinancial Corp - board of directors has extended expiration of company's current share repurchase authorization from december 31, 2016 to june 30, 2017

* Board has increased number of shares that can be repurchased in accordance with authorization by 478,789 shares

* Share repurchases will be funded from available working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

