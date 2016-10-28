版本:
BRIEF-Amtrust Financial Services agrees to acquire Amerihealth Casualty Insurance

Oct 28 Amtrust Financial Services Inc

* Amtrust financial services, inc. Enters agreement to acquire amerihealth casualty insurance company

* Amtrust financial services inc - deal for $90 million in cash

* Amtrust financial services inc - transaction is to be funded with existing working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

