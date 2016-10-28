版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-First capital Q3 earnings per share $0.53

Oct 28 First Capital Inc

* First capital, inc. Reports third quarter earnings increase

* Q3 earnings per share $0.53

* First capital inc qtrly net interest income after provision for loan losses increased $1.3 million for quarter ended sept 30, 2016 versus quarter ended sept 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐