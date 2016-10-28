版本:
BRIEF-Tompkins Financial reports Q3 earnings per share $0.97

Oct 28 Tompkins Financial Corp

* Tompkins Financial Corporation reports record third quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.97

* Qtrly net interest income of $45.3 million was up 6.9% compared to Q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

