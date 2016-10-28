版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Commonwealth Business Bank reports Q3 earnings per share $0.19

Oct 28 Commonwealth Business Bank

* Commonwealth business bank reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

