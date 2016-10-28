版本:
BRIEF-Peapack-Gladstone Financial reports Q3 earnings per share $0.43

Oct 28 Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp

* Q3 earnings per share $0.43

* Net interest income was $24.27 million for Q3 of 2016, compared to $24.18 million for Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

