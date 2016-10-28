版本:
BRIEF-B. Riley Financial announces pricing of senior notes offering

Oct 28 B. Riley Financial Inc

* B. Riley Financial announces pricing of senior notes offering

* B. Riley - priced registered public offering of $25 million aggregate principal amount of 7.50% senior notes due 2021 at 100% of principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

