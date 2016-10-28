版本:
BRIEF-Middleburg Financial Corp Q3 earnings per share $0.32

Oct 28 Middleburg Financial Corp :

* Middleburg Financial Corporation announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.32

* Middleburg Financial Corp- Company recorded net interest income of $9.62 million for Q3 of 2016, a decrease of 3.53% compared to previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

