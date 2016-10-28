版本:
BRIEF-Questerre announces successful private placement

Oct 28 Questerre Energy Corp :

* Questerre announces successful private placement

* Offering will now consist of issuance of 15.2 million common shares of Co at an issue price of C$0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

