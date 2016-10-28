版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 29日 星期六 02:43 BJT

BRIEF-Regeneron and Sanofi receive complete response letter from FDA for Sarilumab

Oct 28 Sanofi Sa

* Regeneron and sanofi receive complete response letter from fda for sarilumab, an investigational treatment for rheumatoid arthritis

* Sanofi says sanofi and regeneron remain committed to development of sarilumab and providing therapy to ra patients in u.s. As quickly as possible

* Sanofi -if approved by fda, sarilumab would be commercialized by regeneron and sanofi genzyme, specialty care global business unit of sanofi

* Sanofi - crl refers to certain deficiencies identified during gmp inspection of facility in france where sarilumab is filled and finished Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐