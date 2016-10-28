BRIEF-Regeneron and Sanofi receive complete response letter from FDA for Sarilumab

Oct 28 Sanofi Sa
* Regeneron and sanofi receive complete response letter from
fda for sarilumab, an investigational treatment for rheumatoid
arthritis
* Sanofi says sanofi and regeneron remain committed to
development of sarilumab and providing therapy to ra patients in
u.s. As quickly as possible
* Sanofi -if approved by fda, sarilumab would be
commercialized by regeneron and sanofi genzyme, specialty care
global business unit of sanofi
* Sanofi - crl refers to certain deficiencies identified
during gmp inspection of facility in france where sarilumab is
filled and finished
