BRIEF-Intersections receives proposal from Loeb Holding Corporation to acquire its pet health monitoring segment

Oct 28 Intersections Inc
* Intersections Inc. receives proposal from loeb holding
corporation to acquire its pet health monitoring (voyce)
segment
* Intersections inc says board of directors has received a
non-binding proposal from loeb holding corporation
* Intersections- process of evaluating proposal and
negotiation of any transaction will be overseen by a special
committee of three independent directors
* Intersections - Process of evaluating proposal and
negotiation of any deal will be overseen by a special committee
of three independent directors
* Intersections Inc - special committee has selected baker
Botts LLP to serve as its independent legal advisor
* Intersections Inc - Special committee expects to retain an
independent financial advisor to assist special committee in
evaluating proposal
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: