BRIEF-Willbros reports third quarter 2016 results

Oct 28 Willbros Group Inc
* Willbros reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $174.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $189.5
million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $725 million to $750 million
* Willbros Group Inc says at September 30, 2016, Willbros
reported total backlog of $646.6 million, a decrease of $25.4
million from June 30, 2016 balance
* FY2016 revenue view $774.0 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Willbros Group Inc - Twelve month backlog is being
impacted by Canadian MSA contracts that expire at end of 2016
and early 2017
