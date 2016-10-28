版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 29日 星期六 05:17 BJT

BRIEF-Cemex announces expiration and final settlement of its tender offer for 7.25 pct senior secured notes due 2021

Oct 28 Cemex Sab De CV

* Cemex announces expiration and final settlement of its tender offer for 7.250% senior secured notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

