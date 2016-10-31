版本:
BRIEF-Torex Gold reports fatal accident at Guajes Pit

Oct 31 Torex Gold Resources Inc

* All mining activities were suspended during internal investigations

* Area of rock slide remains secured until corrective actions can be designed and completed

* Torex Gold reports a fatal accident at Guajes Pit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

