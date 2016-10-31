版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 18:30 BJT

BRIEF-Cyrusone reports chief financial officer transition

Oct 31 Cyrusone Inc :

* Chief financial officer, Gregory R. Andrews, will be leaving company effective November 30, 2016

* Says Diane Morefield appointed cfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

