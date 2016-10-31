BRIEF-GE and Baker Hughes agree to create new fullstream digital industrial services company

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Baker Hughes Inc :
* GE and Baker Hughes agree to create new fullstream digital industrial services company
* Baker Hughes Inc - GE to own 62.5 pct and Baker Hughes shareholders to own 37.5 pct of "new" Baker Hughes
* GE to contribute $7.4 billion to fund $17.50 per share special dividend to existing Baker Hughes shareholders
* GE to own 62.5 pct and baker hughes shareholders to own 37.5 pct of "new" Baker Hughes
* Deal expected to be accretive to ge 2018 earnings per share by approximately $.04
* Baker Hughes Inc - Baker Hughes shareholders will also receive a special one-time cash dividend of $17.50 per share at closing
* Synergies of $1.6 billion from deal expected to be realized by 2020
* Combination produces substantial synergies through combined efficiency and growth
* Companies expect to generate total runrate synergies of $1.6 billion by 2020, which has a net present value of $14 billion
* Baker Hughes - Lorenzo Simonelli will be CEO, Jeff Immelt will be chairman and Martin Craighead will be vice chairman of "new" Baker Hughes board of directors
* Transaction is expected to add approximately $.04 to GE EPS in 2018, $.08 by 2020
* Transaction will be executed using a partnership structure, pursuant to which ge oil & gas and Baker Hughes will each contribute their operating assets to a newly formed partnership
* Baker Hughes Inc - Jeff Immelt will serve as chairman of board of directors of combined co
* Baker Hughes - deal to be executed using partnership structure; ge oil & gas, and co will each contribute operating assets to newly formed partnership
* Baker Hughes Inc - Martin Craighead, Baker Hughes chairman and ceo, will serve as vice chairman of board of combined co
* Baker Hughes Inc - upon closing of deal, "new" Baker Hughes board will consist of nine directors
* Baker Hughes Inc - Centerview Partners is serving as financial advisor to GE on transaction
* Shearman & Sterling is acting as legal advisor to GE, Goldman Sachs & Co. is serving as financial advisor to Baker Hughes. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.