BRIEF-Enbridge Energy Partners declares distribution and reports earnings for Q3

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Enbridge Energy Partners Lp :
* Qtrly adjusted net income per unit $ 0.09
* Qtrly net loss per unit $1.31
* Enbridge energy-on track to achieve near top-end FY adjusted ebitda and distributable cash flow guidance of $1.8 - $1.9 billion and $860 - $920 million, respectively
* Qtrly operating revenues $1,120.6 million versus $1,267.7 million
* Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. declares distribution and reports earnings for third quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.