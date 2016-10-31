版本:
BRIEF-Check Point Software Technologies Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.99

Oct 31 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

* Check Point Software Technologies reports 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.13

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.99

* Q3 revenue $428 million versus i/b/e/s view $422.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

