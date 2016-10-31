BRIEF-CyrusOne Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.67

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 CyrusOne Inc
* Q3 normalized FFO per share of $0.67
* Backlog of $68 million in annualized gaap revenue as of end of q3, representing nearly $550 million in total contract value
* Increasing guidance range for fy normalized ffo per share, increasing lower end of its guidance range for full year revenue
* Says the company is reaffirming its guidance for capital expenditures
* Sees FY16 revenue in the range of $523 million- $530 million
* Sees FY16 FFO per share in range of $2.59-$2.62
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $136.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cyrusone reports third quarter 2016 earnings
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.67
* Q3 revenue $143.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $136.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.