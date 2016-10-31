BRIEF-INC Research Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.49

Oct 31 INC Research Holdings Inc

* INC Research Holdings Inc says backlog grew by 12.3% to $2.0 billion as of september 30, 2016, as compared to $1.8 billion as of september 30, 2015

* INC Research Holdings Inc says company is updating its 2016 full-year guidance

* Sees 2016 gaap diluted eps $ 1.74 - $ 1.81

* Sees 2016 net service revenue $1,030 million - $1,040 million

* Sees 2016 adjusted diluted eps $ 2.48 - $ 2.52

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.48, revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Inc research reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.64

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.49