BRIEF-21Vianet announces joint venture with Warburg Pincus

Oct 31

* 21Vianet announces joint venture with Warburg Pincus

* 21Vianet says signed a strategic investment agreement to form a joint venture and establish a digital real estate platform in China

* 21Vianet says co will seed JV with four existing high-performing IDC assets, valued at over us$300 million

* 21Vianet Group - Warburg Pincus will contribute direct capital and extensive industry network and resources in real estate sector

* 21Vianet Group - co will continue to own 51% of equity interests in four existing idc assets while Warburg Pincus will own remaining 49%

* Says transactions contemplated by JV agreement are expected to close in multiple tranches in first half of 2017

