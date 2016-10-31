BRIEF-21Vianet announces joint venture with Warburg Pincus

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 21vianet Group Inc
* 21Vianet announces joint venture with Warburg Pincus
* 21Vianet says signed a strategic investment agreement to form a joint venture and establish a digital real estate platform in China
* 21Vianet says co will seed JV with four existing high-performing IDC assets, valued at over us$300 million
* 21Vianet Group - Warburg Pincus will contribute direct capital and extensive industry network and resources in real estate sector
* 21Vianet Group - co will continue to own 51% of equity interests in four existing idc assets while Warburg Pincus will own remaining 49%
* Says transactions contemplated by JV agreement are expected to close in multiple tranches in first half of 2017
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
