版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 18:20 BJT

BRIEF-Dominion Q3 operating EPS $1.14

Oct 31 Dominion Resources Inc :

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 operating earnings per share $0.90 to $1.05

* Sees FY 2016 operating earnings per share $3.60 to $4.00

* Q3 earnings per share $1.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐