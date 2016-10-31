BRIEF-Diamond Offshore Q3 EPS $0.10

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc :
* Diamond Offshore Drilling - during quarter, company announced new contracts for ocean valiant and ocean scepter with Maersk in UK and Fieldwood in Mexico
* Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc- as of September 30, 2016, company's total contracted backlog was $4.1 billion, which represents 27 rig years of work
* Qtrly total revenues $349.2 million versus $609.7 million
* Q3 revenue view $363.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Diamond offshore announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.