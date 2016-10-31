版本:
BRIEF-Boardwalk qtrly net income per common unit $0.19

Oct 31 Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Lp

* Qtrly net income per common unit $0.19

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Boardwalk announces third quarter 2016 results and quarterly distribution of $0.10 per unit

* Q3 revenue $303.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $299.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

