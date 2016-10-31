版本:
BRIEF-EdR Q3 loss per share $0.05

Oct 31 Education Realty Trust Inc

* Reaffirmed 2016 guidance

* EdR announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
