BRIEF-Vermilion Energy reports Qtrly basic loss per share $0.12

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Vermilion Energy Inc :
* Average production of 63,596 boe/d during Q3 2016 decreased by 1 pct compared to 64,285 boe/d in prior quarter
* Expects to achieve full year production at approximately top-end of its 2016 guidance range of 62,500 to 63,500 boe/d
* Vermilion Energy - to fund 2017 E&D expenditures, cash dividends from fund flows from operations; surplus cash generation directed to debt reduction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.