BRIEF-Vermilion Energy reports Qtrly basic loss per share $0.12

Oct 31 Vermilion Energy Inc :

* Average production of 63,596 boe/d during Q3 2016 decreased by 1 pct compared to 64,285 boe/d in prior quarter

* Expects to achieve full year production at approximately top-end of its 2016 guidance range of 62,500 to 63,500 boe/d

* Vermilion Energy - to fund 2017 E&D expenditures, cash dividends from fund flows from operations; surplus cash generation directed to debt reduction