BRIEF-CNA Financial reports third quarter 2016 results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Cna Financial Corp :
* CNA Financial Corp qtrly book value per share excluding AOCI $44.21
* CNA qtrly property and casualty operations net written premiums $1.62 billion versus $1.53 billion last year
* CNA qtrly property & casualty combined ratio of 90.4 pct versus 85.7 pct last year
* CNA qtrly catastrophe losses were $11 million, after tax, as compared with $10 million, after tax, in prior year quarter
* CNA - "catastrophe losses in Q3 of 2016 resulted primarily from U.S. Weather-Related events"
* CNA qtrly total life and group non-core operating revenue $322 million versus $318 million last year
* CNA announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.26
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $1.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
