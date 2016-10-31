版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一

BRIEF-Torex Gold reports a fatal accident at Guajes pit

Oct 31 Torex Gold Resources Inc :

* Torex Gold Resources Inc says an accident occurred at its Guajes pit on afternoon of October 28

* Torex says an employee of Equipos Y Maquinarias Del Sureste S.A De C.V, was seriously injured by falling rock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

