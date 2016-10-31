版本:
BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators reports Q3 results

Oct 31 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc :

* Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc says gross margin was 31.4 pct in Q3 of 2016, compared with 30.1 pct in prior year period

* Q3 sales $244.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $231.6 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.68

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
