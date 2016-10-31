版本:
BRIEF-Invacare Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.37

Oct 31 Invacare Corp -

* Invacare Corporation announces financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2016

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.37 from continuing operations

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.15 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $268.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $271.5 million

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
