BRIEF-Hollyfrontier to acquire Suncor Energy's petro-Canada lubricants business

Oct 31 Hollyfrontier Corp -

* Hollyfrontier to acquire Suncor Energy's petro-Canada lubricants business

* To acquire Suncor Energy's petro-Canada lubricants business for C$1.125 billion

* Hollyfrontier Corp says anticipates acquisition will be immediately accretive to company's earnings per share and cash flow

* Hollyfrontier expects to fund transaction with a combination of debt and cash on hand

* With this transaction, company also acquires a perpetual exclusive license to use petro-Canada trademark in association with lubricants

* Deal for C$1.125 billion includes working capital with an estimated value of c$342 million