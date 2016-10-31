BRIEF-Hollyfrontier to acquire Suncor Energy's petro-Canada lubricants business

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Hollyfrontier Corp -
* Hollyfrontier to acquire Suncor Energy's petro-Canada lubricants business
* To acquire Suncor Energy's petro-Canada lubricants business for C$1.125 billion
* Hollyfrontier Corp says anticipates acquisition will be immediately accretive to company's earnings per share and cash flow
* Hollyfrontier expects to fund transaction with a combination of debt and cash on hand
* With this transaction, company also acquires a perpetual exclusive license to use petro-Canada trademark in association with lubricants
* Deal for C$1.125 billion includes working capital with an estimated value of c$342 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.