2016年 10月 31日

BRIEF-Roper technologies to acquire Constructconnect for $632 mln

Oct 31 Roper Technologies Inc -

* Deal for $632 million

* Roper expects ConstructConnect to generate approximately $150 million of revenue in 2017.

* Roper Technologies to acquire ConstructConnect, leading provider of saas solutions for the commercial construction industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

