2016年 10月 31日

BRIEF-Suncor Energy sells petro-Canada lubricants business for $1.125 bln

Oct 31 Suncor Energy Inc -

* Suncor Energy sells petro-Canada lubricants business for $1.125 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

