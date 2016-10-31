BRIEF-CenturyLink Q3 earnings per share $0.28

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 CenturyLink Inc :
* CenturyLink Inc says expects Q4 2016 operating cash flow to be relatively flat compared to q3 2016
* Sees Q4 operating revenues $4.28 billion to $4.34 billion
* Sees Q4 adjusted diluted EPS $0.53 to $0.59
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $4.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CenturyLink reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.56
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.28
* Q3 revenue $4.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.38 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
