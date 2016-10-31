BRIEF-Performance Sports Group says receives commitment for U.S.$386 mln in DIP financing

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Performance Sports Group Ltd :
* Commences voluntary proceedings under chapter 11 in United States and CCAA in Canada
* Performance Sports Group Ltd says receives commitment for u.s.$386 million in new dip financing
* Performance sports group - during chapter 11, CCAA proceedings, expected that Co's operations will continue uninterrupted in ordinary course of business
* Performance sports - to use proceeds from dip financing to pay for all goods and services from vendors provided after chapter 11 and CCAA filing date
* Performance sports group ltd says company intends to seek approval for appointment of Ernst & Young Inc as monitor
* Performance sports group -will use dip financing, to, among other things, refinance its term loan credit agreement and fund day-to-day operations
* Performance sports group - to use proceeds from dip financing to pay for all goods and services from vendors provided after chapter 11 and CCAA filing date
* Press release - performance sports group enters into "stalking horse" asset purchase agreement with investor group led by Sagard capital and Fairfax financial for U.S. $575 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.