BRIEF-SunCoke Energy proposes to acquire all publicly traded common units of SunCoke Energy Partners

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Suncoke Energy Inc :
* Suncoke Energy Inc - deal for $17.80 per SXCP common unit
* SXCP's 7.375% senior notes due 2020 will remain outstanding
* Suncoke Energy Inc says assuming completion of proposed transaction, SXCP will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of SXC
* Suncoke Energy Inc says SXCP's 7.375% senior notes due 2020 will remain outstanding
* Suncoke Energy - SXC expects board of SXCP's general partner will delegate authority to evaluate proposal to its conflicts committee
* Merger of SXC and SXCP will result in "significant" cash flow accretion to SXC shareholders
* Suncoke Energy, Inc. Proposes to acquire all publicly traded common units of Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.