BRIEF-Williams Companies Qtrly earnings per share $0.08

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Williams Companies Inc :
* Williams Companies Inc says provides revised 2017 capital expenditures guidance related primarily to atlantic sunrise project timing
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.20
* Williams Companies Inc says total 2017 growth capital and investment expenditures are expected to be between $2.1 billion and $2.8 billion
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.08
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Williams reports strong third-quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
