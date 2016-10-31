BRIEF-Williams Companies Qtrly earnings per share $0.08

Oct 31 Williams Companies Inc :

* Williams Companies Inc says provides revised 2017 capital expenditures guidance related primarily to atlantic sunrise project timing

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.20

* Williams Companies Inc says total 2017 growth capital and investment expenditures are expected to be between $2.1 billion and $2.8 billion

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Williams reports strong third-quarter 2016 financial results