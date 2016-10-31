版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 19:16 BJT

BRIEF-Cambrex Corp appoints Bernhard Hampl to the board of directors

Oct 31 Cambrex Corp :

* Bernhard Hampl appointed to the board of directors of Cambrex Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
