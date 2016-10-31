版本:
BRIEF-Rexford Industrial acquires industrial property for $7.2 million

Oct 31 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc

* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial property for $7.2 million

* Rexford Industrial says acquisition was funded using cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

