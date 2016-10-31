BRIEF-Consol Energy and Noble Energy announce agreement to separate Marcellus shale joint venture

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Noble Energy Inc
* Consol Energy and Noble Energy announce agreement to separate Marcellus shale joint venture
* Noble Energy says under agreement each party will own and operate a 100% interest in its properties and wells in two separate operating areas
* Noble Energy says two cos negotiated separation of jv formed in 2011 for exploration, development, and operation of primarily Marcellus shale properties
* Noble Energy says closing of exchange agreement is not subject to a financing condition and is expected to close in Q4 of 2016
* Noble Energy says in addition to acreage, production realignment between 2 cos, Noble will also remit cash payment of about $205 million to Consol Energy
* Noble Energy says exchange of properties, cash result in elimination of remaining outstanding carry cost obligation due from Noble Energy to Consol Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.