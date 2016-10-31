BRIEF-Nextera Energy reaches agreement for an affiliate to merge with Texas Transmission Holdings Corporation

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Nextera Energy Inc
* Nextera Energy reaches agreement for an affiliate to merge with Texas Transmission Holdings Corporation, including its approximately 20 percent indirect interest in Oncor Electric Delivery Company
* Nextera Energy says deal for merger consideration of approximately $2.4 billion
* Nextera Energy says it will pay 100 percent of merger consideration in cash
* Nextera Energy says reached an agreement to acquire remaining 0.22 percent interest in Oncor that is owned by Oncor Management Investment
* Nextera Energy says no debt will reside at TTHC or Texas Transmission Investment LLC upon close of merger
* Transaction is not subject to any financing contingencies
* Nextera Energy says it expects to fund merger consideration through a combination of debt and equity
* Nextera Energy says combined with co's deal to acquire energy future holdings' about 80 percent interest in Oncor, deal would result in co owning 100 percent of Oncor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.