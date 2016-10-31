BRIEF-Nextera Energy reaches agreement for an affiliate to merge with Texas Transmission Holdings Corporation

Oct 31 Nextera Energy Inc

* Nextera Energy reaches agreement for an affiliate to merge with Texas Transmission Holdings Corporation, including its approximately 20 percent indirect interest in Oncor Electric Delivery Company

* Nextera Energy says deal for merger consideration of approximately $2.4 billion

* Nextera Energy says it will pay 100 percent of merger consideration in cash

* Nextera Energy says reached an agreement to acquire remaining 0.22 percent interest in Oncor that is owned by Oncor Management Investment

* Nextera Energy says no debt will reside at TTHC or Texas Transmission Investment LLC upon close of merger

* Transaction is not subject to any financing contingencies

* Nextera Energy says it expects to fund merger consideration through a combination of debt and equity

* Nextera Energy says combined with co's deal to acquire energy future holdings' about 80 percent interest in Oncor, deal would result in co owning 100 percent of Oncor