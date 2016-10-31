版本:
2016年 10月 31日

BRIEF-Louisiana-Pacific Q3 sales $596 million

Oct 31 Louisiana-pacific Corp

* reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $596 million versus i/b/e/s view $600.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

