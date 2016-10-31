BRIEF-Tecnoglass Q3 loss per share $0.28

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Tecnoglass Inc
* Says continues to expect FY revenues to grow approximately 20% to $288 million compared to prior year
* Says continues to expect FY adjusted ebitda to increase to a range of $70 million to $75 million
* Tecnoglass reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.27
* Q3 loss per share $0.28
* Q3 revenue rose 27.2 percent to $80 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up about 20 percent
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $288 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
