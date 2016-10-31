BRIEF-Cooper Tire & Rubber Q3 earnings per share $1.04 excluding items

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co
* Q3 raw material costs increased 4 percent from q2 of 2016, which was in line with company's expectations
* Qtrly unit volume was approximately flat with a year ago.
* Qtrly net sales decreased 4.0 percent to $751 million.
* Anticipates q4 raw material costs will be up modestly from q3
* Capital expenditures, excluding impact of acquisitions, are expected to range from $180 million to $200 million for fy 2016
* Cooper tire & rubber company reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.04 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.90
* Q3 sales $751 million versus i/b/e/s view $790.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
