BRIEF-UCP Q3 earnings per share $0.16

Oct 31 Ucp Inc

* quarter-End backlog on a dollar basis increased 30.1% to $157.2 million

* Qtrly net new home orders increased 14.4% to 247, compared to 216 in prior year period

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $83.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ucp reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue rose 27.2 percent to $93.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

